Finland showcases climate solutions at COP28

Dubai, Dec 2 In a ground-breaking moment for Finland in the global fight against climate change, the Nordic country officially opened its first-ever United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) pavilion at COP28.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed Finnish partner companies and conference delegates to the pavilion, which, over the course of its two-week programme of interactive sessions, will showcase the contributions Finnish companies have made to the ongoing battle against climate change.

In his address, Orpo reaffirmed Finland's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 and called for actions, not words: "This is the first time ever Finland has a national pavilion at COP. In this pavilion, we want to share Finland's journey. We want to highlight what we can achieve when actions speak louder than words."

Finland, a leader in the fight against climate change through innovation, will shine a spotlight on the positive impact its companies have made in creating a more sustainable and resilient future.

Having set itself one of the most ambitious climate targets in the world, Finland will achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and has cut carbon emissions by 36 per cent since 1990.

The country is already producing 95 per cent of its electricity through renewable and clean sources of power and plans to double clean electricity production by 2035. Over the course of COP28, the 26 Finnish partners, including 23 Finnish companies, will share insights into actions they are taking to help achieve these targets.

Orpo expressed his enthusiasm about the role Finnish companies play in the global fight against climate change and how collaboration between the public and private sectors has enabled the country to make significant progress in the green transition.

A strong focus on partnerships, combined with Finland's expertise, skilled labour force and know-how across a diverse range of sectors, has made Finland an attractive investment hub, with planned green investments surpassing 200 billion euros -- over 70 per cent of the country's GDP. Orpo said: "Our clear environment and climate policy's objectives underscore our dedication to investing in clean and renewable energy solutions. We invest heavily in clean technologies, sustainable bioeconomy and circular economy practices. We aim to allocate four per cent of our annual GDP to research and innovations by 2030."

