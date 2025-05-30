Finland to lead European Union's quantum defence project

Helsinki, May 30 Finland will lead a new European Union (EU) initiative focused on applying quantum technology to defence, the Finnish Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.

The project, known as QUEST (Quantum Enablers for Strategic Advantage), aims to explore the defence applications of quantum technologies, with a focus on positioning, territorial surveillance, and air and missile defense. Its objective is to harness next-generation technologies to enhance Europe's defence capabilities.

"Finland has cutting-edge expertise in quantum technology and hosts one of the most advanced ecosystems in this field," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said. "We are committed to integrating quantum technologies into our defence capabilities."

Hakkanen noted that the QUEST project, carried out in collaboration with other European countries, will establish a strong foundation for the use of quantum technologies in defence, Xinhua news agency reported. A major goal is the development of precision Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems that operate independently of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

The project will be implemented jointly by the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the Finnish defence administration.

The initiative is part of the sixth wave of projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), a key element of the bloc's common security and defence policy. It is one of 11 new projects -- proposed by Germany, France, Finland, and Italy -- formally approved by EU member states. The European Council adopted the decision to launch this latest wave on May 27.

PESCO seeks to strengthen European defence cooperation by pooling resources, improving interoperability, and reinforcing the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base. With the latest additions, the total number of PESCO projects has now reached 75.

