Finland to participate in Red Sea operations

Helsinki, March 9 Finland will deploy soldiers to participate in two operations in the Red Sea, the government said.

Finland will take part in the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation led by the EU with a maximum of five soldiers, and in Operation Prosperity Guardian led by the US with a maximum of two soldiers. The soldiers will carry out staff duties, the government said on Friday in a press statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Several European countries have been involved in both operations. EU and the US said these operations aim to protect the passage of ships in the Red Sea region.

