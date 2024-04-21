FIR lodged for abduction of foreign national in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 : The Margalla Police station in Pakistan's Islamabad registered an FIR after a foreign national was reportedly abducted from the city on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, the FIR was lodged at the request of the foreign embassy which also approached law enforcement seeking the recovery of the abducted citizen.

They also named an accused and said that the foreign citizen was kidnapped from the F-8 area.

In a similar incident, a Grade 18 officer of the Inland Revenue Service of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rehmatullah Khan was abducted from the capital's twin city, Rawalpindi, last week, The Express Tribune reported.

The kidnappers held him for ransom and demanded a hefty amount of PKR 10 million from the officer's family.

An FIR was registered for the kidnapping. The FIR was filed by Muhammad Shafiq, the brother-in-law of the abductee.

According to the FIR, Inland Revenue Service Grade 18 officer Rehmatullah Khan is posted at the FBR headquarters. He was abducted by unknown persons at 11:30 am on April 12.

