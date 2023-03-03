Fire engulfs skyscraper under construction in Hong Kong

A skyscraper was engulfed in flames in Hong Kong early Friday (local time), Fox News reported. The fire broke out after midnight in Tsim Sha Tsui at the site of an under-construction skyscraper in one of the city's shopping districts.

Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Photos and videos from the site of the incident show the skyscraper engulfed in flames and the sound of explosions from within the structure have been reported, Fox News reported.

Embers and burning debris rained down on the streets as firefighters tried to control the fire. The construction site is the former location of the defunct Mariners Club, opened by Hong Kong Governor David Trench in 1967, as per the news report.

The old club building was demolished in 2018 and is set to be replaced by a 42-storey Kimpton Hotel, as per the Fox News report. The future skyscraper now damaged by the fire was expected to have 500 rooms across 3,40,000 square feet of interior space.

( With inputs from ANI )

