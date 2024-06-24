Fire kills 3 children in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Hanoi, June 24 Three children died in a blaze in Vietnam's Central Highlands city of Da Lat on Monday morning, local media reported.

The flame engulfed a wooden house at around 10 a.m. local time while the three children were staying indoors, reports Xinhua news agency.

Their mother, who was going out, had locked the door when the incident occurred, VnExpress reported.

Vietnam has reported 1,989 fires and explosions in the first five months this year, killing 36 people and injuring 37 others.

According to the country's General Statistics Office, the fires and explosions also left property losses of 116.3 billion Vietnamese dong ($ 4.5 million).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor