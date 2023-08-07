Firefighting chopper crashes while battling blaze in California
By IANS | Published: August 7, 2023 10:02 AM 2023-08-07T10:02:48+5:30 2023-08-07T10:05:07+5:30
Los Angeles, Aug 7 A firefighting helicopter crashed in California's Riverside County while battling a brush fire in the region, the media reported on Monday.
According to the Los Angeles-based KABC-TV station, the accident occurred late Sunday night while crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon.
