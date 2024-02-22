First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Kiev, Feb 22 The first group of four Ukrainian pilots will complete their training on the F-16 jets by summer, the media reported.

The pilots started their training to fly F-16 jets in October last year in the US city of Tucson, Arizona, Xinhua news agency reported.

The second and the third groups of four Ukrainian pilots each are expected to complete their F-16 training by the end of August.

In July last year, Ukraine signed a memorandum with 11 countries to create a coalition for training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have pledged to transfer F-16s to Ukraine to help the country upgrade its combat aircraft fleet amid the war with Russia.

