First World Meditation Day: Sri Sri Ravishankar to deliver keynote address at UN

New York [US], December 20 : The United Nations is set to host the first Meditation Day on December 21, with the global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Sri Sri Ravishankar delivering the keynote address at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York will commemorate the first World Meditation Day with a special event at the UN headquarters on December 20, 2024. Themed "Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony," the event will feature a keynote address by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He will guide a live World Meditation. This marks a significant moment in global recognition of meditation's value, as per an official statement from the Art of Living.

This historic event will establish an annual global celebration of meditation, highlighting its transformative benefits for mental and physical health and its potential to foster peace and unity.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York will commemorate the first World Meditation Day with a special event at the UN headquarters on December 20, 2024.

"The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward," said Gurudev.

Key Highlights of the event will include Sri Sri Ravishankar's address to senior UN leaders, diplomats, and global dignitaries, emphasizing meditation's role in fostering peace and unity, global livestream of the event on December 21, the statement by the Art of Living noted.

The UN General Assembly's recognition of World Meditation Day is a bold acknowledgment of meditation's capacity to address rising stress, violence, and societal disconnection. Sri Sri Ravishankar, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading meditation across 180 countries, views it as the most effective tool for cultivating mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

Gurudev's peace-building efforts underscore meditation's transformative power. He has mediated peace negotiations in conflict-stricken regions such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he played a pivotal role in ending the 52-year-long conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. In India, he contributed significantly to resolving the 500-year-old Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir conflict, fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities, the press statement by the Art of Living observed.

In the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary life, meditation has emerged as a guiding light, leading individuals worldwide towards inner peace and self-discovery. This profound practice, deeply rooted in India's history and culture, has transcended geographical boundaries. In recent decades, meditation has emerged as a powerful tool in fostering international goodwill, promoting mental well-being, and offering a unique philosophical perspective on life.

The global popularity of meditation today is a testament to India's growing influence, as the world increasingly turns to India not just for its economic potential but for the wisdom embedded in its spiritual traditions. India's promotion of meditation has bolstered its role as a global thought leader in areas of peacebuilding and conflict resolution. By positioning meditation as a cornerstone of global peace initiatives, India has solidified its reputation as a nation that offers solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, the Art of Living noted.

As a part of their global outreach and celebration, to make meditation accessible to all, the Art of Living Foundation is hosting thousands of events worldwide in government centers, diplomatic missions, and places of historical value. This initiative is aimed at leading the world toward a meditative lifestyle, showcasing the universal applicability of meditation as a cornerstone for global peace-building efforts.

