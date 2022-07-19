Fiscal prudence figures at all-party meeting on Sri Lanka; some opposition parties accuse Centre of politicization

Fiscal prudence and learning from Sri Lanka were discussed at the all-party meeting on the situation in the island country with some parties opposing and questioning the move to bring in the issue while some parties also supported the idea to discuss fiscal prudence, sources said on Tuesday.

TRS sources said that the party strongly objected to the mention of state borrowings.

"We strongly objected to the mention of state borrowings. Why not what the Centre is borrowing? Why bring politics into this? The BJP office, through its political motives, has highlighted the Telangana fiscal issues," a TRS source said.

PV Midhun Reddy of YSRCP is also learnt to have objected to the mention of the financial situation of the states.

"In Sri Lanka meeting why are you raising the financial situation of the states! Is this a political meeting?" he is learnt to have said.

Reddy is learnt to have also said that in the presentation of the Finance Ministry, mention was made of the borrowings of the state but no figures was given in terms of the borrowings of the Centre.

Members expressed concern over the situation in the neighbouring country and said India should extend more help. Members of AIADMK and TMC were among those who lauded the initiative of the government to call the meeting. Sri Lanka is battling its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that India should make more efforts to save Sri Lanka while also taking care of its own needs.

"The nation (Sri Lanka) is dying. We have to save that country. Finance Secretary said that our condition is not bad & our reserves are better. China's debt trap is not the only concern for (Sri Lanka). They have taken money from many places," he said.

"The government briefed us about the situation in Sri Lanka and about their loans. There are many Sri Lankan citizens who are living in Tamil Nadu since the crisis began in Sri Lanka. The question is how much can we bear because we also have our own problems. The question is also how can we extend them help while also saving our own country. All of us said that India is a large nation and the nearest nation to Sri Lanka. It is our responsibility to help them. India will have to fulfil that responsibility," he said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal said the government should announce a special package for Sri Lanka.

He said they have supported the Indian government's efforts to provide assistance to Sri Lanka.

"We need to announce a special package for Sri Lanka to help them in this hour of crisis because they are in really bad shape," he said.

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said after the all-party meeting that they requested the Centre to help Sri Lankan people.

"India must come forward and help any neighboring country. India is the main helper of Sri Lanka, no other country has come forward. We appreciate efforts of Government of India," he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader said the meeting has provided hope for Sri Lankan people

"We thanked central government for calling this crucial meeting at a time when Sri Lankan people and Tamils are in crisis. This meeting has provided hope for Sri Lankan people. Indian food items and other essentials should be given without discrimination," he said.

In his remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there is very serious crisis in Sri Lanka and India has approached the situation in the neighbouring country in a very humanistic way as party of its neighbourhood first policy.

The minister told the all-party meeting that the situation in Sri Lanka is unprecedented and India is worried about it but drawing comparisons is uninformed.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 28 political parties.

Jaishankar told the media later that if there is instability in any neighbouring country or any violence, "that is a matter of deep concern to us".

Referring to USD 3.8 billion support that India has given to Sri Lanka, he said "no other country has given this level of support". Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

The minister said that big lessons of Sri Lanka are to be drawn on fiscal prudence and good governance and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "we have both in very ample measure".

Jaishankar said that fishermen's issue also came up during the meeting.

"We have long-standing issues there. Some of the issues came up in terms of fishermen's issues.

"So, naturally the level of concern, as well as the worry that there would be spillover to India, is there. If there is instability in any neighbouring country or any violence, that is a matter of deep concern to us," he said.

The minister said many members were concerned about lessons of Sri Lanka and "we had anticipated that question".

"We also have seen some very misplaced speculation in press saying something has happened in Sri Lanka so should we be worrying about situations in parts of India," he said.

"So, we had asked Finance Ministry to make a presentation that brought out, statewise, the expenditure to revenue comparison, liabilities to GSDP, growth rate or liablities of various Indian states, budget borrowings that they have done, mortgaging of assets.

"The unpaid power dues to GENCOMs and DISCOMs and the outstanding guarantees that states have. So we had a very good discussion. Members were very keen to know how much we have done," he added.

The minister said that as Sri Lanka's discussions with IMF go forward, India will give whatever support it can give in terms of working with relevant agencies.

"We've approached it(Sri Lanka situation)in a very humanistic way as part of our neighbourhood first policy. They're still in a very delicate situation. As their discussions with IMF go forward, whatever support we can give in terms of working with relevant agencies, we'll do," he said.

He said there were two presentations during the meeting including that from a political perspective

"We had done two presentations. One was done from a political perspective, from a foreign policy perspective which explained to all leaders that the political turbulence in Sri Lanka, economic crisis which was there - the debt situation," he said.

"The support that India has given of 3.8 Billion dollars assistance - no other country has given this level of support to Sri Lanka this yr & the initiative that we're taking -how to help them & facilitate their engagement with other bodies including IMF and other debtors," he added.

He said the meeting was government initiative and 38 leaders from political parties attended the meeting.

"There's a very serious crisis in Sri Lanka, the situation there is unprecedented in terms of what we are seeing and the financial, social and political consequences of that. It's our very close neighbour," he said.

The minister said 46 parties were invited to the meeting. There were eight ministers, including Pralhad Joshi and Purshottam Rupala," he said.

