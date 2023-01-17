Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California

Six people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Goshen in the US state of California, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said on Monday.

The shooting took place early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.

"At this point, there are six total victims," Boudreaux told reporters, a video of which was posted on Tulare County Sheriff's Office's (TCSO) Facebook page. Among those killed was a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, he added.

Investigators believe that the attack was not a random act of violence and that there is a gang connection to the incident, the Sheriff added .

According to TCSO's Facebook post, detectives believe there are at least two suspects and this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved, as well as potential drug investigations.

A week ago, TCSO Detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims' home.

( With inputs from ANI )

