Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California

By ANI | Published: January 17, 2023 02:22 AM 2023-01-17T02:22:16+5:30 2023-01-17T07:55:02+5:30

Six people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Goshen in the US state of California, Tulare ...

Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California | Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California

Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California

Next

Six people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Goshen in the US state of California, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said on Monday.

The shooting took place early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.

"At this point, there are six total victims," Boudreaux told reporters, a video of which was posted on Tulare County Sheriff's Office's (TCSO) Facebook page. Among those killed was a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, he added.

Investigators believe that the attack was not a random act of violence and that there is a gang connection to the incident, the Sheriff added .

According to TCSO's Facebook post, detectives believe there are at least two suspects and this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved, as well as potential drug investigations.

A week ago, TCSO Detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims' home.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Goshen Tulare Tulare county sheriff's office Mike boudreaux Facebook Facebook connectivity After facebook Nl salvi Cs - connectivity Whatsapp facebook Facebook news Facebook twitter Product administration People network