Five Georgian gang members arrested for defrauding numerous elderly Israelis out of millions

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): Five suspects were arrested and a serious indicted Wednesday morning on charges over what the Israel Police called a "serious case" of defrauding the elderly by a Georgian criminal gang.

The fraud totalled over 1.5 million Shekels (USD 446,000).

The police said that after an investigation, they were able to locate and compile about 100 cases of fraud from all over the country with similar criminal characteristics, suspected to be linked to the same gang, in which complaints were filed by elderly people.

The investigation revealed that the members of the gang acted systematically, with some of them squeezing against an elderly man or woman on a bus, while another gang member pocketed their wallet and mobile phone. The suspects then withdrew money from the victims' bank accounts using various methods, totalling over one and a half million shekels. (ANI/TPS)

