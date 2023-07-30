Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan

By IANS | Published: July 30, 2023 10:53 AM 2023-07-30T10:53:47+5:30 2023-07-30T10:55:13+5:30

Islamabad, July 30 At least five people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus overturned in Pakistan's ...

Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan | Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan

Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan

Next

Islamabad, July 30 At least five people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday. 

The accident occurred as the driver of bus dozed off and the vehicle turned turtle, Dawn quoted rescue services district in-charge Aslam as saying.

The bus, carrying devotees of a Sufi saint, was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, from where seriously injured were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur