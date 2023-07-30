Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2023 10:53 AM 2023-07-30T10:53:47+5:30 2023-07-30T10:55:13+5:30
Islamabad, July 30 At least five people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday.
The accident occurred as the driver of bus dozed off and the vehicle turned turtle, Dawn quoted rescue services district in-charge Aslam as saying.
The bus, carrying devotees of a Sufi saint, was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, from where seriously injured were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital.
