Five killed in shooting spree in US Colorado

Five people, including the suspect gunman, were killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting spree on Monday in the U.S. state of Colorado, authorities said.

Police believe the suspect fired a firearm in at least seven different locations across Denver and Lakewood, Colorado. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference that the shooting rampage started around 5 p.m. local time (0000 GMT Tuesday) at First Avenue and Broadway in Denver, the capital of Colorado. Two adult women were killed and one adult male was injured in the incident.

Shortly after the first shooting incident, one adult male was shot and killed at 12th Avenue and Williams Street, said Pazen.

A pursuit started after the suspect vehicle was noticed by Denver police. The suspect fled to Lakewood, a suburb that lies west of Denver, after an exchange of gunfire with police.

John Romero, Lakewood Police's Public Information Officer, said the Lakewood police department's agents identified the suspect's car shortly after he fled Denver. The suspect opened fire on the agents, then fled on foot, Romero added.

The suspect then fled to a hotel and shot a clerk, and was killed later in a shootout with police.

One police officer was hit by the suspect in the shootout and was in surgery at the hospital. Police said they are still not sure whether the suspect was killed by police officers.

Police said the investigation into the shooting spree is still ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor