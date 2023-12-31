Five terrorists killed in Pakistan
December 31, 2023
Islamabad, Dec 31 At least five terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Mashkai area of the Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.
In the intelligence-based operation by the security forces on December 30, five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire, military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Terrorists' hideout was busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, Dawn reported quoting the ISPR.
After banned outfit Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the Pakistan government last year, the country has seen an uptick in terror activities in the recent months.
