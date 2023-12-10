Five terrorists killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 10 Five terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in the Pakistan's Tank district, the military said.

A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from terrorists' possession during the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mullazai area of the district in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.

The terrorists were involved in numerous crimes, including extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, it added.

