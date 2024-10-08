Five towns near Lebanese border declared closed military areas

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) declared the areas of Rosh Hankara, Shlomi, Kibbutz Hanita, Kibbutz Adamit and Arab al-Aramshe - all located near the border with Lebanon - to be closed military areas starting today at 10 PM Monday night.

The decision to do so was made after the IDF held an assessment of the security situation in the north of the country in light of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The IDF clarifies that entering these areas is strictly prohibited. (ANI/TPS)

