Flat buyers' wait for registry gets longer in absence of required certificates

Noida, Oct 19 Many flat buyers here after vigorous efforts have finally got their houses, but in absence of OC (Occupation Certificate) and CC (Completion Certificate), they are still waiting for the registry of their flats.

Several builders have not paid their dues to the development authorities and this is the reason why they have not been issued the OCs and the CCs.

There are many such builders across the Gautam Buddha Nagar district who have outstanding dues in crores.

These builders completed one project and started another without taking the OC and CC of the completed project from the concerned authority.

Why are OC and CC necessary?

The OC certifies that the building has complied with all the required building standards, local laws and it is safe to occupy. People are allowed to stay in it only after the issuance of OC.

Similarly, the CC is given by the concerned development authority that signifies that the building or the complex is constructed by adhering to the approved plan and the set regulations of the authority. The CC is provided to buyers so that they can take possession of their flats.

Naveen Mishra, a resident of AIIMS Golf Avenue 1 in Sector 74, said that he invested his hard earned money in buying a flat and when he reached there, he came to know that the builder has not taken OC and CC yet. As he had spent all his money so he started living there and is still waiting for the registry of the flat. Until the registry is done, he cannot even sell his flat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor