Flight with 71 Pakistanis from Lebanon, Syria to arrive today in Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 : A special flight carrying 71 Pakistanis from Lebanon and Syria is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

"The flight carries sixty-seven Pakistani nationals repatriated from Lebanon who travelled to Damascus, Syria by road before being airlifted to Pakistan. Four Pakistanis from Syria are also being evacuated with this flight," ARY News reported quoting a press statement.

As per ARY News, the security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon and Syria to ensure incident-free evacuation through Lebanon.

Earlier, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) granted permission for a special flight by Cham Wings Airlines to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon.

According to ARY News, an Airbus A320 will be used to transport a total of 180 Pakistanis from Lebanon back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours.

The DGCAA has informed the Pakistani ambassador in Lebanon about the flight arrangement, ensuring coordinated efforts for the repatriation, ARY News reported quoting official sources as saying.

Tensions in West Asia escalated further on Tuesday as Israel reported that Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets and missiles targeting civilians in the greater Haifa region.

Sharing pictures in a post on X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said, "BREAKING: Hezbollah has just launched over 100 rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians in the greater Haifa region, marking a serious escalation in its aggression."

Israel expanded its military response, launching strikes on southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.

Overnight, the IDF said it struck a weapons depot and another Hezbollah site in Beirut. The military last night said that a drone strike was carried out against a school in southern Lebanon's Tayr Harfa, where a group of Hezbollah operatives were spotted, Times of Israel reported.

