Florida Boat Blast Video: One Dead, 5 Injured in Explosion at Fort Lauderdale Marina

At least one was killed, and five others were injured in a boat explosion at Fort Lauderdale Marina in the United States of Florida on Monday evening, December 23. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received multiple calls regarding the incident at around 6 pm on Monday.

After the blast, the boat was engulfed in a huge fire. Five injured persons were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment for their burn injuries, and the sixth unidentified individual was found dead after a search operation in the water by FLFR dive teams.

Watch as a Boat explosion and fire occurred at a marina with Several people being thrown and get seriously injured



📌#FortLauderdale | #Florida



Emergency crews are on the scene after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a boat explosion and fire at Fort… pic.twitter.com/OY4CpsWN3Y — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 24, 2024

A video of the blast surfaced on social media. A viral clip of 52 seconds shows a boat parked near the port with other boats certainly blasting. Later it was engulfed in a huge fire, while firefighters were seen at the spot to extinguish the raging blaze.

The fire has since been extinguished. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.