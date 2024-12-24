Florida Boat Blast Video: One Dead, 5 Injured in Explosion at Fort Lauderdale Marina
December 24, 2024 09:00 AM
At least one was killed, and five others were injured in a boat explosion at Fort Lauderdale Marina in the United States of Florida on Monday evening, December 23. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received multiple calls regarding the incident at around 6 pm on Monday.
After the blast, the boat was engulfed in a huge fire. Five injured persons were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment for their burn injuries, and the sixth unidentified individual was found dead after a search operation in the water by FLFR dive teams.
A video of the blast surfaced on social media. A viral clip of 52 seconds shows a boat parked near the port with other boats certainly blasting. Later it was engulfed in a huge fire, while firefighters were seen at the spot to extinguish the raging blaze.
The fire has since been extinguished. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.