Florida Drone Show Tragedy: Several, Including 7-Year-Old, Injured After Mid-Air Drone Collision at Orlando Christmas Event

Several spectators were injured, including a 7-year-old in serious condition, after drones collided in mid-air during the Christmas holiday event in the US state of Florida. The incident occurred at Lake Eola Park in Orlando at around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening, December 22, when several drones at the time of the performance collided with each other and fell on the crowd.

The mother of the 7-year-old child said that his son is battling for life as he was admitted into the ICU ward of the hospital after serious injuries. The show began with displaying of hundreds of red and green drones creating intricate patterns in the sky.

Florida Christmas Drone Show Accident

🚨#BREAKING: A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being injured by falling drones during a Christmas holiday show that went terribly wrong.⁰⁰📌#Orlando | #Florida⁰⁰A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition in the ICU after being struck by a drone during a Saturday… pic.twitter.com/v4zjupXh5v — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2024

Later, the enjoyable moment turned into tragedy as drones flowed over the crowd and fell on them after some technical glitch from the operator's side, where drones crashed into the audience. Videos of the incident making rounds on social sites. A viral video shows people running as chaos erupts after drones start to hit the ground.

At the time of the accident, Over 25,000 attendees, including women and children, were present at Lake Eola. Bystander video captured over 200 drones forming a red and green holiday display when several malfunctioned, colliding midair and falling to the ground and into the lake.

The boy’s family reported that he was struck in the chest by one of the falling drones. The FAA, which authorized the event, is investigating. The show was produced by Sky Elements Drones, a company based in North Richland Hills, Texas, near Dallas