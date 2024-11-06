Floridians express support for Donald Trump

Florida [US], November 6 : Trump supporters in Florida state expressed their support for President-designate Donald Trump on Wednesday as the polls projected him to win a second term in the Oval Office.

Bob Kunst, said that he supports Trump because he believes he is the only one who can save the country, Israel and the world.

Calling himself a lifelong Democrat, he also said that the Democratic Party has "completely gone off the wall on everything."

"I have been a lifelong Democrat but I support Trump because I think he is the only one who can save America, Israel and the world. The Democratic party has completely gone of the wall on everything. There is nothing that Biden and Kamala Harris have done, that hasn't been a complete disaster. Whether it is open borders or the economy or the Fentanyl, or Covid or Afghanistan. What is our message to our world?," he told ANI.

Vasu, an Indian-American said that he has been supporting Trump and voted for Trump in the morning too.

"I have been supporting Trump, this morning I was at the polling station, I voted for Trump, I am so excited for the result so far... We are so excited, we are here along with our family members and we are here to support and cheer for Trump," he told ANI.

Another citizen in Florida and a first-time voter said Donald Trump stands for a lot of things she stands for.

"I am a first time voter, I did vote for President Donald Trump, he follows my Christian values and a lot of things he stands for, I stand for as well. I think he is going to be the best President for this country...I think he is a strong leader, and that's what we need in this country, especially being on the verge of World War Three, I believe there is no better president than Donald Trump to keep us out of the snare of WW3," she told ANI.

Earlier, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump hailed his countrymen as results of the high stakes presidential elections projected his victory which set poised to return him to the White House after securing a electoral college victory.

Speaking at an address to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump affirmed that his win will help the country "heal."

Addressing the crowd accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time" which will help in making "America great again."

Moreover, Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News. As per CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for the governors in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway.

