FNC discusses AI, technology, renewable energy with German delegation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received Joachim Herrmann, State Minister of the Interior, Sport and Integration of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, and several FNC members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Germany to serve their interests and align with advancements in all sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and renewable energy.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations due to their crucial role in supporting countries' positions on various issues of common interest, especially in enhancing international peace and security.

The discussion included a review of significant current issues and the latest regional and international developments. They underscored the need to support all efforts aimed at providing a better future for the world's populations and to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

Ali Al Nuaimi highlighted the strong economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the UAE is Germany's largest trading partner in the region, while Germany is the UAE's largest trading partner among European Union countries.

Joachim Herrmann praised the economic cooperation between the two nations and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany at all levels.

He commended the UAE's role in combating terrorism and extremist ideology on regional and international fronts, citing the country as a model of coexistence, tolerance, and peace. (ANI/WAM)

