Food prices in Gaza surge by over 1000 per cent

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/WAM): The World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the prices of essential food items in Gaza have soared by over 1000 per cent compared to pre-war levels.

In a statement, the WFP highlighted that the hunger crisis is worsening across the region, driven by the ongoing war and the Israeli blockade.

The statement quoted Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), saying, "The ongoing military operation in northern Gaza has displaced 130,000 people over the past seven weeks." (ANI/WAM)

