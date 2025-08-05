Food prices rise despite negative inflation in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Aug 5 Many households in Brunei continue to express concerns about the prices of groceries, even as overall inflation has moderated or turned negative, according to the local daily Borneo Bulletin on Tuesday.

Recent data comparing average prices in June 2025 to levels in 2019 shows that food prices have risen significantly across a range of essential items, with notable increases including frozen minced beef, fresh lamb, chillies, tomatoes, and cooking oils, the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS) was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The DEPS, under Brunei's Ministry of Finance and Economy, said in a statement that the price hikes reflect both global factors, such as supply chain disruptions, climate-related impacts, and geopolitical tensions, and local market conditions, including production costs and a smaller scale of production, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brunei is managing these pressures better than many regional countries, as price increases have been relatively moderate and essential goods remain affordable due to targeted government interventions, according to the DEPS.

Brunei is located in the northern part of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia and is the country with the smallest population in Asia.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Brunei's Legislative Council said that strategic implementation efforts and action plans towards achieving the main goals of Brunei Vision 2035 are being executed through manpower, social, and economic blueprints.

Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Defence, said that global conditions are unpredictable, and the nation faces impacts from geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainties. To ensure Brunei realises Vision 2035, the council proposes integrated actions and support through a whole-of-nation approach to achieve its goals.

According to Pelita Brunei, Brunei Vision 2035 establishes three main goals, including highly educated and skilled successful citizens, a high quality of life, and a dynamic and sustainable economy.

The minister emphasised that these interdependent goals are vital for building an inclusive, advanced, and resilient nation. Success requires collective responsibility and active participation from all societal strata without over-reliance on the government.

