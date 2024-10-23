Footage shows Hezbollah terrorists moments before killed in airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI/TPS): During a military operation in southern Lebanon, two terrorists from Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, armed with an RPG missile and a rifle, fired at Israeli troops from within a building. The terrorists were eliminated in a drone strike in footage released by the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday.

Additionally, soldiers located and destroyed a weapons storage facility, where an underground tunnel shaft was located, along with dozens of RPG missiles, mortar shells, military vests, and other combat equipment.

In a separate raid, troops located and destroyed a launcher with four missiles ready to be fired toward northern Israeli communities.

On Monday night, Israel struck Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of 20 missiles at northern and central Israel on Tuesday morning. All were intercepted or fell in open areas, though shrapnel from an intercepted missile fell in the city of B'nei Brak, next to Tel Aviv. Police said falling debris also damaged a building and some vehicles on Kibbutz Ma'agen Michael, near Haifa.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

Hezbollah's barrages have killed 59 people.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor