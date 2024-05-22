Football Association signs memorandum of understanding with the UAE Government Cyber Security Council

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Football Association signed today in the capital, Abu Dhabi, a memorandum of understanding with the Cyber Security Council of the UAE government.

This step aims to enhance cooperation through the exchange of experiences in the cyber fields related to information and communications technology, and interest in cooperation, deterrence and prevention of electronic attacks, in addition to participating in building awareness and educational programs and scientific research for modern development of technologies.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding took place on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Risk Prevention, "ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024", in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, and Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri said: "The signing of the memorandum of understanding with the UAE Government's Cybersecurity Council comes in conjunction with the great strides that the UAE is taking in setting policies and developing advanced strategies in cybersecurity, to provide full protection for the security of the circulation and preservation of information in all bodies and institutions in our country." "Precious."

The Secretary-General added: "The Football Association is keen to partner with state institutions, and is committed to working to implement the vision of the wise leadership, which is to adopt the latest technologies, to enhance information security, which is an important element of national security, and to follow best practices, to ensure a safe and stable information future." "

The memorandum included many points of common interest, most notably the exchange and sharing of information about security risks, the spread of malware, and the necessary expertise in confronting information security threats, in addition to providing information about promising solutions, exchanging content on frameworks for awareness programs in cybersecurity, and the presence of representatives from both parties. The memorandum for training courses and work sessions organized by the other party. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor