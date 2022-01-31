For first time, Taliban appoints woman as hospital chief: Reports

For the first time since the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban appointed a woman as a head of an Afghan hospital, Sputnik News Agency reported citing a source at the medical facility.

According to the news agency, the Health Ministry picked Malalaya Faizi to head the obstetrics and gynaecology clinic in the capital of Kabul.

After Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the international community has repeatedly expressed concern over women's rights in the country.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a recent statement said that the Taliban want to "steadily erase women and girls from public life", according to Tolo News.

"Today, we are witnessing the attempt to steadily erase women and girls from public life in Afghanistan including in institutions and mechanisms that had been previously set up to assist and protect those women and girls who are most at risk," the experts had said.

"We are concerned about the continuous and systematic efforts to exclude women from the social, economic, and political spheres across the country," added experts, blaming the Taliban for pushing women and girls in Afghanistan out of public life, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate denied that it has imposed any type of restrictions on women and said that women are continuing to work in government departments.

The experts have also raised concerns over the risk of exploitation of women and girls including trafficking for the purposes of child and forced marriage, sexual exploitation and forced labour, reported Tolo News.

Afghan women also staged several protests in the country since the Taliban came to power to demand a slew of rights including to work and education.

( With inputs from ANI )

