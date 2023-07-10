Forceful displacement leads to human trafficking: Afghan envoy on Taliban's misrule

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 : The envoy of the Afghan Mission in Geneva highlighted the misrule of the Taliban and warned that forceful displacement by the de facto authorities of Afghanistan can lead to human trafficking in the country, reported Khaama Press.

Counsellor of Human Rights at the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan in Geneva Mohibullah Taib said that the Taliban had been forcefully displacing ordinary people in different parts of the country, which can lead to human trafficking in the country.

While speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Taib said that forceful and systematic displacements in North and West Afghanistan have left ordinary people with no option but to flee their home country, according to Khaama Press.

The permanent representative of Afghanistan in Geneva has warned that the victims of the forceful displacements will remain without any help or protection.

Taliban officials have closed shelters and protection services for victims of human trafficking. Adding to that, Taib said that extra measures should be taken to protect the displaced people in different parts of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In the last two years, according to some reports, the Taliban have forcefully displaced people in Daikundi, Takhar, Baghlan, Faryab, Panjshir and Sar-e Pul provinces of Afghanistan.

Moreover, the Taliban have reached a settlement with the Pakistani government to relocate Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistani (TTP) members to northern parts of the country. This action has already provoked widespread condemnations by the people of Afghanistan and former government politicians.

Furthermore, some of the Taliban groups and movements have explained that relocating TTP members to Northern parts of Afghanistan as extremely dangerous, which can further lead to civil war and partition of the country, according to Khaama Press.

