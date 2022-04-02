Foreign conspirators auctioning Pakistan's opposition politicians like goats: Imran Khan

A day ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the "foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like goats" and called on the Pakistani youth to not forgive the "traitors".

Khan, in an address, accused the US of conspiring to topple the government and stated that the Pakistani politicians are sold for merely 15-20 billion.

Hinting at the West sanctions on Russia, the Pakistani PM said that the opposition leaders are afraid that they will face the same fate.

Moreover, Imran Khan added that the foreign conspirators are looking to change the leadership of the nuclear-armed nation.

This comes at a time when the PM said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

In Pakistan's National Assembly, the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government was deferred to April 3.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor