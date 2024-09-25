Foreign diplomats witness assembly polls in J-K, delegation visits polling stations

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 : A high-level delegation of senior diplomats from USA, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Phillipines travelled to Kashmir to witness the ongoing assembly elections.

The delegation visited polling stations in Ompora (Budgam), followed by stops at Amira Kadal and SP College, Chinar Bagh, within the Lal Bagh constituency.

At SP College, delegates had the chance to visit a special pink polling station, managed entirely by women. Several of these polling stations had witnessed very low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Several diplomats said that it was their first time being in Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar."We're grateful to MEA for organizing this trip for us. We witnessed the polling in progress," a diplomat said.

Lim Sang Woo, Deputy Chief of Mission, South Korean Embassy, said that he admired how some kids accompanied their parents to the polling booth, as it will be a lesson for their life."It's my first time here. It is nice to be around people who are here to cast their votes are full of vibrant enthusiasm. This is real democracy. I was happy to see little kids. Those children learn from their parents," Lim Sang Woo said.

Lara Swart, a South African diplomat, said there were representatives from about 15 countries.

"It is the first time I am visiting Jammu and Kashmir and it is my pleasure to be here. It is a privilege to be invited by the Ministry of External Affairs."

Talking about his experience of witnessing the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jorgan K Andrews said it's been excellent, it's been fascinating to see how India organises its elections and how thorough the preparations are and how celebratory this period is.

"It's been very inspiring. It is heartening to see Kashmir casting vote after 10 years."

The diplomats also had an opportunity to visit Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Voting for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was held on Wednesday.

Twenty-six constituencies across six districts of the Union Territory voted in the assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor