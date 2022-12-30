Foreign Envoys in India offer condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise

Foreign envoys in India have offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben. PM Modi's mother passed away today at around 3:30 am at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The US Embassy in India offered condolences to PM Modi on the passing away of his mother. It stated that Heeraben Modi will be remembered as a "strong and resilient woman."

The US Embassy in India tweeted, "The U.S. Mission to India extends our deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother, Ms. Heeraben Modi. She will be remembered as a strong and resilient woman. Wishing her family and friends peace and comfort during this difficult time."

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon expressed sadness to hear about the passing away of PM Modi's mother. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt #HeerabenModi ji. My deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi and his family. May her memory be a blessing. Om Shanti."

Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Sharma condoled the demise of PM Modi's mother. He tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace."

Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong expressed sadness over the death of PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi. Wong offered condolences to PM Modi and his family.

Singapore High Commission in India tweeted, "We learnt with great sadness the passing of PM @narendramodi's mother Mataji Hiraba. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family in this time of sorrow. - HC Wong #hiraben."

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother. He tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the biggest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti."

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann also condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. He tweeted, "Deepest and sincere condolences to honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss."

Earlier, world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also offered condolences to PM Modi on the demise of his mother.

Kishida tweeted, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

In a tweet, Nepal PM stated, "I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Former Sri Lankan PM tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief."

Sri Lankan MP Mano Ganesan offered condolences to PM Modi and cited a saying from the Tamil Thirukkural. He also shared pictures of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben.

Heeraben Modi passed away today at around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his meeting with his mother, PM Modi stated, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."

( With inputs from ANI )

