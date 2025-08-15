Foreign Ministers from Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives extend greetings on India's 79th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : India's regional neighbours, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, along with Australia, extended their warm greetings to the Indian government and its people on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day, with the Foreign Ministers from these nations reaffirming the deep and enduring partnerships shared with New Delhi.

In a post on X, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong expressed her greeting to the people of India as well as the Indian communities there on the occasion, while acknowledging five years of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar, the people of India and our Indian-Australian communities a wonderful India Independence Day. As we celebrate five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our relationship is stronger and more consequential than ever," she stated.

"Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar, the people of India and our Indian-Australian communities a wonderful India Independence Day. As we celebrate five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our relationship is stronger and more consequential than ever."

Sri Lanka's Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, in a post on X, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while highlighting the strength of bilateral ties.

"Warmest felicitations to the Hon. Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar, and to the Government and people of #India on your 79th Independence Day. May the enduring friendship between our nations continue to inspire peace, prosperity, and mutual respect," he posted.

"Warmest felicitations to the Hon. Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar, and to the Government and people of #India on your 79th Independence Day. May the enduring friendship between our nations continue to inspire peace, prosperity, and mutual respect," he posted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, also took to X to extend his greetings to India and the EAM Jaishankar.

He expressed hope for the continuation of the strong friendship between the two nations, as well as the progress in the cooperation for paving the way for even greater good in the future.

"Warmest congratulations to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar and the people of India on your Independence Day. Our enduring friendship continues to thrive, and the momentum of our cooperation promises even greater achievements in the years ahead," he wrote.

"Warmest congratulations to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar and the people of India on your Independence Day. Our enduring friendship continues to thrive, and the momentum of our cooperation promises even greater achievements in the years ahead," he wrote.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar expressed his gratitude towards both the leaders, thanking them for their message on today's occasion.

