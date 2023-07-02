Foreign ministers of 6 countries call on Taliban to reverse policies, practices restricting women

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 : The foreign ministers of six countries have jointly called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse policies and practices that restrict women and girls from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The call was made during a meeting of the foreign ministers from France, Germany, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Mongolia, and South Africa at the Female Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 29 and 30.

The statement issued at the meeting emphasized the need for full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

It "urged the Taliban to promptly reverse policies that hinder women and girls from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and their full and meaningful participation in public life", as per TOLO News.

The statement also called on all states and organizations to use their influence, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, to facilitate an urgent reversal of these policies and practices.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said: "We are aware of the statement. We have not rejected it. The Islamic Emirate is addressing this issue while adhering to Islamic principles. It is essential for the country."

UAE ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh during the UN meeting highlighted the adoption of three resolutions on the Afghanistan issue in collaboration with Japan over the past six months.

Analysts expressed the importance of the Taliban taking prompt action in eliminating bans imposed on women in the education and employment sectors.

"It is crucial for the Islamic Emirate to take immediate steps in this regard and remove the restrictions that have been imposed on women in the fields of education and work," international relations analyst Wahid Faqiri said.

The statement comes as secondary schools are closed for girls over the past nearly two years while female students have been banned from attending universities since last December, as per TOLO News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor