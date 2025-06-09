Foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkiye discuss Middle East developments

Cairo [Egypt], June 9 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, exchanged views on regional developments in the Middle East, including the situations in Gaza and Libya, in a phone call on Sunday.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed the situation in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and the continued brutal Israeli aggression, according to the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Moreover, Abdelatty also briefed Minister Fidan on Egypt's efforts to broker a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and detainees, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian, medical, and shelter aid into Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor