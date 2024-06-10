Foreign Ministers of Maldives, Sri Lanka congratulate Jaishankar on his second term as EAM

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 10 : Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka and Maldives congratulated S Jaishankar on his second term as External Affairs Minister of India in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry said that Jaishankar's second term as EAM is a well-deserved recognition of his acumen in foreign relations. Sabry said he looks forward to working with him to enhance the ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Ali Sabry stated, "Warmest congratulations @DrSJaishankar on being reappointed Minister of External Affairs of #India, a well-deserved recognition of your acumen in foreign relations. I look forward to working with you in enhancing the deep-rooted traditional cooperation between #SriLanka & #India."

While congratulating Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister of India, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that he looked forward to closely working with him to enhance the ties between the two nations.

"Warm congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on your reappointment as the Minister of External Affairs of #India. I look forward to working closely with you to enhance our relationship, fostering greater cooperation and shared prosperity between our two countries," Moosa Zameer posted on X.

The two leaders' statement comes after BJP leader S Jaishankar, who took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was named as the new External Affairs Minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

Jaishankar served as External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term from 2019-2024.

He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the center stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Before being appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018.

Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar's tenure which began in 2019 as India's EAM came amid massive uncertainties owing to global turbulence and conflicts. His tenure saw episodes like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, and the Covid pandemic, all of which left a strong impact on not just the Indian economy but also that of the whole world.

But, during these turbulent times, India's stand was marked by the priority of 'Nation First'. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always condemned civilian killings and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. However, despite pressure from the West, India has not refrained from purchasing Russian oil below the price cap.

In the Israel-Hamas war, India strongly condemned the October 7 attack. However, India has also continued with its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict. India has also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment.

Jaishankar, who entered India's Foreign Service in 1977, has served as India's envoy in several prominent countries such as the United States (2013-15) and China (2009-13). He also served as India's Ambassador to Czech Republic (2000-04) and Indian High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-09).

Previously, he had also served as third secretary and second secretary at the Indian Embassy in the Soviet Union (before the disintegration of the Soviet Union). Jaishankar also worked as an undersecretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' Americas Division.

