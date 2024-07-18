Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Bhutan on first visit after assuming charge

New Delhi, July 18 Vikram Misri will begin a two-day visit to Bhutan starting Friday, his first visit abroad after assuming the charge as the Foreign Secretary of India earlier this week.

The Foreign Secretary will call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and will also hold a series of meetings, including with the country's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister D. N. Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden and other senior officials in Thimphu.

The two Foreign Secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks ('Plan Talks'), further enhancing the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

The visit, according to the External Affairs Ministry, highlights the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and underscores the "highest priority" the Indian government attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel was in New Delhi last week for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat that focused on regional cooperation between the Bay of Bengal countries in diverse areas, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu as the two leaders witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements on energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, and youth connection between the two neighbouring countries.

Both countries enjoy long-standing and exceptional ties characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.

The basic framework of the bilateral relations is the 'Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation' signed in 1949, which was later renewed in February 2007.

