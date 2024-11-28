Foreign Secretary Misri's visit to Japan reinforced strong friendship between two countries: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Japan reinforced the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries rooted in shared values, mutual respect, mutual trust and commitment to regional stability, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Misri paid his first official visit to Japan on November 27 in the current capacity and had a series of meetings and interactions with senior officials of Japan government.

A MEA release said that the Foreign Secretary conducted the first round of Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, as well as the FS-Vice Ministerial Dialogue with Masataka Okano, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

During the Dialogue on Economic Security, Strategic Trade and Technology, the two sides covered topics related to economic security, supply chain resilience, and partnership in critical and emerging technologies.

During the FS-Vice Ministerial Dialogue, they reviewed the entire spectrum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties, besides discussing regional and international issues of common interest.

The Foreign Secretary met other senior functionaries of Japan including Takehiko Matsuo, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan to discuss economic and high technology cooperation;

He also met Keiichi Ichikawa, Deputy Secretary General of National Security Secretariat and Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan to discuss our security and economic partnership.

Misri met Yoshimichi Terada, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to review our cooperation for the MAHSR project.

The Foreign Secretary interacted with Japanese policymakers and senior officials from key Government Ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Environment, JETRO, JICA and JAXA, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor