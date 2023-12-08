Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, UN Under Secretary General discuss India's presidency of Conference on Disarmament

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra, held a crucial meeting with the UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, in New Delhi today.

Their talks centred around global advancements in arms control and disarmament, with a focus on key initiatives discussed at the recent 78th UNGA First Committee.

"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met UN Under Secretary General & High Representative for Disarmament Affairs @INakamitsu in New Delhi today," posted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on X.

The discussions between Kwatra and Nakamitsu delved into critical issues shaping the disarmament landscape on the international stage.

Of particular note was the exchange of views on the Conference on Disarmament, where India is poised to assume the first presidency for the 2024 session.

"They discussed global developments in arms control and disarmament, including initiatives at recent 78th UNGA First Committee. They also exchanged views on Conference on Disarmament, whose first presidency for 2024 session is being assumed by India," Bagchi's post added.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly was opened on September 5, 2023. Among the list of priority areas for India in 78th UNGA was also taking forward India's pragmatic and constructive approach on disarmament issues at the First Committee and UN Disarmament Commission and engaging with all partners on issues related to outer space, cyberspace, etc.

The Conference on Disarmament (CD) is a multilateral disarmament forum established in 1979. It operates under the auspices of the United Nations and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The primary objective of the CD is to negotiate and promote arms control and disarmament agreements.

The presidency of the Conference on Disarmament rotates among its member states, with each president serving a four-week term. The presidency rotates according to the English alphabetical order of the names of member states. During its presidency, a member state has the responsibility of facilitating discussions and negotiations on disarmament issues.

India has been a strong supporter of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. India's stance is influenced by a number of factors, including its historical experiences, strategic interests, and desire for international recognition.

India is steadfast in its commitment to the goal of universal, non- discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament. As a responsible nuclear weapon state, India is committed, as per its nuclear doctrine, to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor