Former Afghan govt employee Sunni Hazara shot dead by Taliban

A Sunni Hazara, who was a former employee of the previous Afghan Government on Tuesday was shot dead by the Taliban.

Imam ul-Din Changiz, an employee of Maiwand Bank was shot dead by the Taliban in Taloqan city, reported local media.

Sources claimed that the Taliban killed him because his older brother was a member of the security forces.

Contrary to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban post the takeover of Afghanistan, the former Afghan Government employees are being tortured and killed.

Previously reports were released by international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, about the killings and arrests of former government security members. The Taliban, however, has repeatedly rejected these reports.

( With inputs from ANI )

