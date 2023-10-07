Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai condemns Pakistan's expulsion of Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 : Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has strongly criticized Pakistan's widespread expulsion of Afghan refugees. He has labelled it as inappropriate and inconsistent with the principles of good neighbouring and humanitarian values, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press is an Afghan news agency.

Karzai asserted that Pakistan's problems are unrelated to Afghanistan and Afghan migrants.

He further said that Pakistan's action starkly contrasts the country's four-decade-long history of extending brotherhood and hospitality to Afghan migrants.

He highlights the significant positive impact of Afghan migrants on Pakistan's economic and social sectors.

Karzai then urged Pakistan to reevaluate its stance towards Afghanistan, advocating for a more forward-looking and prudent approach in their bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has also urged the Pakistani government to continue its "historic support" for Afghan migrants and not carry out its threat of expelling them from Pakistan, as per Khaama Press.

The Pakistan interim government has made a significant announcement concerning expulsing what they categorize as "illegal" migrants. Under this decision, Pakistan has issued a one-month deadline for all Afghan migrants, including those holding valid residency permits, to depart the country.

As per Khaama Press, this action by Pakistan's interim government reflects a notable shift in their immigration policies. It raises questions about the fate of Afghan migrants, many of whom have resided in Pakistan for extended periods.

