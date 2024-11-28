Former Bangladesh PM Hasina calls for immediate release of Hindu priest, says 'power grabbers' showing failure in all areas

New Delhi, Nov 28 Strongly condemning the "tortures" inflicted on common people by the interim government in Bangladesh that is headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for immediate release of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham, who has been jailed in Chittagong.

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately," Hasina, who was forced to leave the country after the so-called 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement' in August, said in a statement.

As the shocking development continues to invite severe backlash from Hindus all over the world, Hasina spotlighted several incidents of persecution of members of minority communities that have been reported from across 52 districts in Bangladesh since her resignation on August 5, this year.

"A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and houses of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," she stated.

"After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of the law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest against these anarchist activities," Hasina added.

The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) president and daughter of the 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also mentioned in her statement about the death of a 32-year-old lawyer Saiful Islam in Chittagong court on Tuesday during the violence that took place after the arrest and jailing of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, I strongly protest this killing and those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are, must be punished. If the Yunus government, which has seized power unconstitutionally, fails to punish these terrorists, it will also face punishment for human rights violations," said Hasina.

The former Bangladesh Prime Minister appealed to the people of the country to stand united against "terrorism and militancy", urging that it is important to ensure the safety of common people.

"The current power grabbers are showing failure in all areas. Failed to control the price of daily necessities, failed to provide security to people's lives. Strongly condemn these tortures directly and indirectly on common people," she mentioned.

Earlier this week, India had highlighted that the latest incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

"Documented cases of arson, looting of minority homes and businesses, theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples are deeply troubling... It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor