Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passed away at 80

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 : Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, the party said in a statement on social media platform Facebook.

She died at the age of 80.

The BNP said Khaleda Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer. The party confirmed the news through posts on its verified Facebook page.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP said. The party added, "We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul."

Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The 80-year-old former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time.

Earlier this month, the former Bangladeshi PM was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

Her death comes at a crucial political moment, with Bangladesh preparing for national elections scheduled for February 2026 and amid heightened political tensions following last year's July Uprising.

The former prime minister's passing also follows the recent return of her son, BNP leader Tarique Rahman, to Bangladesh after years in exile.

Rahman left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London following his release. After the removal of Sheikh Hasina's government last year, he was acquitted in several cases filed during the Awami League period, clearing the way for his return.

Tarique Rahman arrived in Bangladesh last week and was welcomed by a large gathering of party leaders and supporters near the airport, in what was seen as a major political event ahead of the upcoming elections.

Following Tarique arrival in the country, he also visited her mother in the Evercare Hospital.

Further details regarding Khaleda Zia's funeral arrangements and official programmes are awaited.

