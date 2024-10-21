Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth dances to Bollywood beats in Riyadh, calls 'Global Harmony' initiative "great"

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 21 : Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth graced the India week celebrations with his dance performance for the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has dedicated a week to celebrate India's culture and traditions during its 'Riyadh Season'.

Sreesanth made his presence at the Al Suwaidi Park and danced to Bollywood songs. He also played cricket with the fans.

The Riyadh season is underway in Saudi Arabia which commenced on 13th October with India week and the launch of 'Global Harmony' initiative.

Sreesanth expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Saudi capital. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I am honoured, it's a blessing, I'm humbled with this beautiful experience. I have come here for the very first time and I will explore Riyadh. It's like a festival here and everybody is getting an opportunity. The dancers and the entertainers are getting an opportunity to express their feelings as well. I think this is the best could happen."

He complimented the Saudi government's initiative for upcoming women's cricket tournament in Saudi and said, "It is nice that Saudi government is conducting cricket tournament for the benefit of women's Cricket."

Sreesanth, who also has acted in few movies, then elucidated his feelings about the newly launched Global harmony initiative of the Saudi government for Riyadh Season and said, "In tough times it is very important to stay together and during the days of COVID pandemic what we learnt is that during tough times there is no caste, there is no religion. There is no competition. We should share knowledge. It is a great initiative it will be great to see a lot of talent coming up and getting their opportunity."

He further added, "Our country is being represented here, it is a big thing," and also recalled his father's saying, 'I recall what my dad said that no stranger is a stranger until you meet them so if you meet them you get to know them and I believe that sky is not the limit.'"

The Riyadh season is celebrated by the people of Saudi in its capital city Riyadh where they welcome the new season. The celebration includes cultural activities, events, performances, exhibitions, traditional foods, concerts and a lot more. The India week celebrations last till 21st October in Riyadh.

