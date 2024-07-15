Former Indian diplomat condemns attack on Trump

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 15 : Former Ambassador of India to the United States & BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump on Saturday and said that there is no use of violence in a democratic system.

"The elections of every democratic nation are complex. This assassination attempt will divert the attention of people away from the political race for a while," he said.

Sandhu condemned the attack on Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and said that there is no space for violence in any democratic nation.

Sandhu said that now the parties will start nominating their candidates in the next two to three weeks.

"As the parties will start naming their candidates in the upcoming weeks, the air will become crackling with palpable tension," he said.

Condemning the attack on Trump, he said, "In a healthy democracy, people don't use violent means to achieve their goals."

In the wake of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has reflected on the escalating political divisions in the United States.

"Violence can never be the answer, but sometimes it does," Sachdev remarked, addressing the deep-seated animosities gripping American politics. The incident, where Trump narrowly escaped a fatal gunshot, has heightened concerns over the volatile climate in American political discourse.

"The divides in America right now have perhaps become so very deep that both sides are very angry at each other and both sides are very afraid of each other."So the Republican conservatives, they are very afraid of the Biden Democrats, and similarly, the Biden Democrats and the left is very afraid of Trump, that if he comes, what will he do to our country?" the foreign expert Sachdev, toldon Monday.

