Former Indonesian Vice-President passes away
By IANS | Published: July 25, 2024 04:55 AM2024-07-25T04:55:36+5:302024-07-25T05:00:09+5:30
Jakarta, July 25 Indonesia's former Vice-President Hamzah Haz has passed away at the age of 84 at his house in central Jakarta.
Haz died on Wednesday morning. He had served as the country's Vice-President under former President Megawati Sukarnoputri from 2001 to 2004, Xinhua news agency reported.
President Joko Widodo has expressed condolences over the death of the former Vice-President and paid his last respects at the funeral home in central Jakarta.
