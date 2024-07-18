Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised

Kuala Lumpur, July 18 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised, according to his office on Thursday.

The 99-year-old was admitted over persistent coughing to the National Heart Institute on Monday, according to a spokesman for his office, Xinhua news agency reported.

He has been hospitalised several times over recent years, having faced heart problems as well as Covid-19.

--IANS

