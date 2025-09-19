Former Nepal PM Oli breaks silence, says police never had automatic weapons used during Gen-Z protests

Kathmandu, Sep 9 Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday claimed that shots fired from the automatic weapons during the first day of Gen-Z protests in Nepal on September 8, which led to the death of 19 people, were not in the possession of the police authorities.

Oli, who resigned on September 9 amid violent street protests against his rule, claimed in a statement that his government had not issued any orders to fire directly at the demonstrators. "The use of automatic weapons not in police possession must be investigated," he said.

The former Prime Minister claimed that the youths were killed during the protests because of violence unleashed by conspirators who infiltrated the protests. Never in the past movements, such a large number of people were killed in a single day, he mentioned.

According to the Police, at least 72 people have been confirmed dead from the Gen-Z protest related events, including those who were found dead at the Bhatbhateni Supermarket burnt down by the group of protestors.

Oli sees conspiracy behind arson attacks on Singh Durbar, the main administrative centre of the government, parliamentary building, judiciary (Supreme Court building and other court buildings), business enterprises, offices of the political parties, their leaders and cadres.

Oli's own house located in the Balkot area of Bhaktapur, about four kilometres away from Kathmandu, was badly damaged in an arson attack. The houses of other former Prime Ministers, including Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda and Jhalanth Khanal, were also targetted.

As the violent protests targetted houses of Oli and other top leaders, Oli came under the protection of the Nepal Army. He left the army protection on Thursday and reportedly moved to a rented accommodation at Gundu area of Bhaktapur, some 12 kms away from Kathmandu.

Oli has faced widespread criticism for taking the Himalayan nation downhill under his leadership. Critics assert that, during his Prime Ministership, Oli always tried to present an image that the country was on the path to prosperity even though many corruption scandals surfaced during the period. Oli himself was allegedly linked with many of those scandals.

Following the forced exit of Oli, a new apolitical government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been formed with the mandate of holding the parliamentary elections within six months. Next elections for the House of Representatives have been scheduled for March 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor