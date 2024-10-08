Former Pak National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser says government likely to collapse by December

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 : Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had been promised PKR 112 million in exchange for constitutional modifications, speculating that the government is likely to collapse by December this year, according to ARY News.

He emphasised the PML-N's internal strife and its tense relationship with the PPP, speculating that the current administration would fall by December.

The senior leader of the PTI and former speaker of the NA, Asad Qaiser, asserted in an exclusive interview with ARY News that there is an attempt to "bribe" PTI lawmakers to vote in favour of constitutional reforms, citing offers of up to PKR 112 million.

No alteration will be permitted in a hurried way, according to Asad Qaiser, who also threatened to oppose any illegal amendments with fierce opposition in the house.

He insisted on presenting the amended draft for discussion and review; if not, the party would not permit any unilateral changes.

Qaiser, according to ARY News, expressed gratitude to the JUI-F president for his efforts in resisting the "unconstitutional amendments" and expressed the confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will play a significant role in upholding the constitution.

"I also suggest Bilawal Bhutto not take any decision in rush," he said.

According to Asad Qaiser, the demonstration would go on until the PTI founder gives clear directions.

He said that PTI did not take part in the demonstration without its leader's approval and commended the workers for successfully leading the campaign.

The leader of the PTI denounced the attack on KP House, calling it an illegal act and an infringement on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's property. He demanded that the selection of the new Chief Justice be made public right away, reported ARY News.

Regarding the recent 'disappearance' of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, Qaiser said that he was unaware about this and added that he had no idea of his return or if any conversations had taken place.

However, Qaiser said he will talk to Gandapur in order to get further information about the same.

Gandapur reappeared in the KP assembly on Sunday following a day-long 'disappearance."

According to ARY News, after his surprising return to the provincial assembly, the members of the assembly warmly welcomed Gandapur. The KP CM expressed pride in representing his province and lauded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors who stand with the party.

While addressing the assembly on Sunday, Gandapur expressed his pride in representing his province extended his support to the PTI, and affirmed, "I salute the people of Pakistan who stand beside the party founder."

The KP CM reportedly went missing while en route to participate in a protest in Islamabad. The senior leaders of PTI claimed that Gandapur has been detained, while the government denied the allegation and stated that Ali Amin Gandapur was not in any official custody.

