Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in corruption case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested during a court appearance in capital Islamabad over corruption allegations."Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case," the Islamabad police official Twitter account said, referring to a graft case.Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now…they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.""Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," Imran Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said. The party has given a call to immediately start protests across Pakistan," PTI leader Azhar Mashwani tweeted. PTI also tweeted a video of an injured man with blood stains on his shirt, claiming Imran Khan's lawyer was "badly injured" inside the court premises of IHC. "Black day for our democracy and country," it said.